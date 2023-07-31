U.S. Airmen check for bleeding on a Marine during a Joint Force tactical combat casualty care exercise on Aug. 6, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana. The TCCC training was part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023 a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joe Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 Photo ID: 7962847 Location: MONROE, LA, US