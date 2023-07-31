230809-N-JC800-1022 SINGAPORE (Aug. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Mark A Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), right, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Alex Cassady during an all-hands call. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:21 Photo ID: 7962839 VIRIN: 230809-N-JC800-1022 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Awards At Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.