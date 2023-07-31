230809-N-JC800-1019 SINGAPORE (Aug. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Mark A Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), right, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Leagalman 1st Class Kevin Harrison during an all-hands call. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Awards At Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
