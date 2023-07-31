MCPON Visits CSS-15

230803-N-YU102-1014
U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug 3, 2023)- Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, speaks with local command leadership during a brief at commander, Submarine Squadron (CCS) 15, August 3. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los-Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
