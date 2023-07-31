Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits CSS-15 [Image 1 of 2]

    MCPON Visits CSS-15

    GUAM

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230801-N-YU102-1001 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 3, 2023)- Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, left, greets Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, August 3. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los-Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

    mcpon
    submarine
    pacificsubs

