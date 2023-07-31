Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Healing Together

    HONDURAS

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rudolph Gamboa of the 452 Aerospace Medicine Squadron (452 AMDS), March Air Reserve Base, Calif. instructs SSgt Daniel Sillas of the 9th Combat Operations Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base during a humanitarian and civic assistance (HCA) mission at Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The mission aimed to deliver vital medical support, supplies, and exchange professional medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)

    #TeamMarch #AFRC #Honduras

