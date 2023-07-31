Healing Together

U.S. Air Force Col. Rudolph Gamboa of the 452 Aerospace Medicine Squadron (452 AMDS), March Air Reserve Base, Calif. instructs SSgt Daniel Sillas of the 9th Combat Operations Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base during a humanitarian and civic assistance (HCA) mission at Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The mission aimed to deliver vital medical support, supplies, and exchange professional medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)

