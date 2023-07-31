A C-130 delivers supplies containing ammunition, rations and water for the Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as part of Operation Leathal Eagle III, Aug. 9, 2023, Fort Campbell Ky. Parachute riggers from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepared the supplies for the drop. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7962407 VIRIN: 230809-A-HT963-5048 Resolution: 1887x1061 Size: 452.6 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130 drop for OLEIII [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.