Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130 drop for OLEIII [Image 1 of 2]

    C-130 drop for OLEIII

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Blevins 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A C-130 delivers supplies containing ammunition, rations and water for the Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as part of Operation Leathal Eagle III, Aug. 9, 2023, Fort Campbell Ky. Parachute riggers from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepared the supplies for the drop. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7962407
    VIRIN: 230809-A-HT963-5048
    Resolution: 1887x1061
    Size: 452.6 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 drop for OLEIII [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130 drop for OLEIII
    C-130 drop for OLEIII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethal Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT