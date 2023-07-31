Secretary Wormuth Visits Australia and Guam

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, visits Army mariners assigned to the 368th Seaport Operations Company and 331st Transportation Company construct a causeway adjacent to the MV Maj. Bernard F. Fisher off the coast of Bowen, Australia, July 29, 2023. The Fisher is part of demonstrating the critical capability of Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore during Talisman Sabre. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

