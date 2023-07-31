Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Wormuth Visits Australia and Guam

    BOWEN, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, visits Army mariners assigned to the 368th Seaport Operations Company and 331st Transportation Company construct a causeway adjacent to the MV Maj. Bernard F. Fisher off the coast of Bowen, Australia, July 29, 2023. The Fisher is part of demonstrating the critical capability of Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore during Talisman Sabre. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7962402
    VIRIN: 230728-A-ZV876-1973
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 656.45 KB
    Location: BOWEN, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Secretary Wormuth Visits Australia and Guam, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    USARPAC
    JLOTS
    SECARMY
    Talisman Sabre
    Christine Wormuth

