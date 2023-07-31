230804-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jul. 6,2023) Navy Band Southeast Fairwinds Quintet is one of the many units comprised of musical ambassadors that inspire pride and patriotism for military ceremonies, public concerts, parades, school clinics and much more throughout the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee,Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Jason Andrews/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7962386 VIRIN: 230804-N-ND007-1001 Resolution: 2700x2160 Size: 0 B Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Southeast Wind Quintet, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.