    Navy Band Southeast Wind Quintet

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230804-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jul. 6,2023) Navy Band Southeast Fairwinds Quintet is one of the many units comprised of musical ambassadors that inspire pride and patriotism for military ceremonies, public concerts, parades, school clinics and much more throughout the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee,Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Jason Andrews/Released)

