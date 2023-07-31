Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dense Urban Terrain Exercise in Nashville, Tenn. [Image 9 of 11]

    Dense Urban Terrain Exercise in Nashville, Tenn.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1438th Multi-Role Bridging Company, Missouri National Guard, aboard a flat bottom vessel during a Dense Urban Terrain Exercise in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023. Task Force 46 began the DUT series of exercises in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day” with collaboration from over 800 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7962168
    VIRIN: 230809-G-JR369-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: TN, US
