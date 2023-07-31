U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1438th Multi-Role Bridging Company, Missouri National Guard, aboard a flat bottom vessel during a Dense Urban Terrain Exercise in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023. Task Force 46 began the DUT series of exercises in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day” with collaboration from over 800 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:44 Photo ID: 7962167 VIRIN: 230128-G-JR369-1019 Resolution: 5266x3504 Size: 1.59 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dense Urban Terrain Exercise in Nashville, Tenn. [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.