    Exercise Iron Keystone [Image 8 of 10]

    Exercise Iron Keystone

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing relocate a pallet of supporting equipment with a fork lift as part of Iron Keystone Aug. 5, 2023. The multi-day exercise includes Airmen from three Pennsylvania Air National Guard units and Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

