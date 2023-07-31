U.S. Senator John Ossoff speaks with members of the 71st Rescue Squadron during a visit at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. During his visit, Sen. Ossoff got a chance to meet with Airmen and learn about the various missions conducted daily at Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 12:52
|Photo ID:
|7961590
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-GE908-1004
|Resolution:
|5043x3366
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
