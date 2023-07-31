Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff interacts with 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists during a visit at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. During his visit, Sen. Ossoff got a chance to meet with the Airmen who enable Airpower everyday, and learn about what they do to ensure the Tigers can project agile Airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7961588
    VIRIN: 230807-F-GE908-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    Senator John Ossoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT