U.S. Senator John Ossoff interacts with 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists during a visit at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. During his visit, Sen. Ossoff got a chance to meet with the Airmen who enable Airpower everyday, and learn about what they do to ensure the Tigers can project agile Airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7961588 VIRIN: 230807-F-GE908-1003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.52 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.