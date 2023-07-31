U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base

U.S. Senator John Ossoff meets with Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. During his visit, Ossoff and Wing leadership discussed future plans for Team Moody’s mission of Attack, Rescue, and Prevail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023