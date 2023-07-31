Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senator John Ossoff meets with Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. During his visit, Ossoff and Wing leadership discussed future plans for Team Moody’s mission of Attack, Rescue, and Prevail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7961586
    VIRIN: 230807-F-GE908-1002
    Resolution: 5399x3604
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    Senator John Ossoff

