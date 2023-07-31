U.S. Senator John Ossoff visits Moody Air Force Base

U.S. Senator John Ossoff speaks with Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander during a visit to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2023. Sen. Ossoff met with Col. Sheets to discuss his recent change of command, base updates and the future of the mission at Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US