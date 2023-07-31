Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Wellness Behavioral Health [Image 1 of 5]

    Monroe Wellness Behavioral Health

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Army behavior health specialists work the patient assistance desk on Aug. 6, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the first patient care day of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 11:23
    Photo ID: 7961388
    VIRIN: 230806-F-WH833-1548
    Resolution: 5632x3755
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

