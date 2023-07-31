Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future [Image 4 of 4]

    MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis talks to junior and senior enlisted Soldiers medical Soldiers at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Aug. 4.

