Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Ashleigh Whitney 

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    RIJEKA, Croatia (July 29, 2023) A view of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during ship’s mid-deployment voyage repair period in Rijeka, Croatia, July 29, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 7961341
    VIRIN: 230729-N-LK647-1740
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia [Image 5 of 5], by Ashleigh Whitney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia
    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia
    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia
    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair in Rijeka, Croatia
    USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair in Rijeka, Croatia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Successful USS Normandy MDVR Keeps Ship Mission-Ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy
    CG 60
    FDRMC
    MDVR
    Mid-deployment Voyage Repair
    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT