USS Normandy Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair Period in Rijeka, Croatia

RIJEKA, Croatia (July 29, 2023) Milan Bista, a Rijeka shipyard worker from Nepal, sands a panel on the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during the ship’s mid-deployment voyage repair period in Rijeka, Croatia, July 29, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

