MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future

Junior and senior enlisted medical Soldiers at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center raise their hands in response to questions from U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis during her visit to the hospital Aug. 4.

Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 Location: US