Junior and senior enlisted medical Soldiers at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center raise their hands in response to questions from U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis during her visit to the hospital Aug. 4.
MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future
