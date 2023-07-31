Staff Sgt. Ramone Griffiths, practical nurse specialist, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center answers a question from U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, West, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis during her visit to the hospital talked to junior and senior enlisted Soldiers Aug. 4.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7961335
|VIRIN:
|040823-A-JC790-2325
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future [Image 4 of 4], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MRC, W senior leader advisor talks to CRDAMC medical Soldiers about their future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT