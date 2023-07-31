NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023

MANGALIA, Romania (June 4, 2023) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Ian Wood, right, and Equipment Operator 2nd Class James Bland, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, work in tandem to even out the ground in preparation for bridge building in Bordusani, Romania, June 4, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Alejandro Calderon)

