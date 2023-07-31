NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023

BORDUSANI, Romania (June 4, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 lift the medium girder bridge to finish the build in Bordusani, Romania, June 4, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Alejandro Calderon)

