Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023 [Image 11 of 17]

    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023

    ROMANIA

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Calderon 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    BORDUSANI, Romania (June 4, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 remove bridge parts from a pallet during bridge assembly in Bordusani, Romania, June 4, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Alejandro Calderon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7961127
    VIRIN: 230604-N-XY064-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Alejandro Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023
    NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Saber Guardian
    CTF 68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT