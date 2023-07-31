NMCB ONE Saber Guardian 2023

BORDUSANI, Romania (May 21, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Devin Mette, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, removes straps from bridge pallets in Bordusani, Romania, May 21, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 3rd Class Alejandro Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7961123
|VIRIN:
|230521-N-XY064-1003
|Resolution:
|4096x2720
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
