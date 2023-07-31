Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Naval Health Clinic Allocates Influenza Vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    Diego Garcia Naval Health Clinic Allocates Influenza Vaccine

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Petty Officer 2nd class Hospital Corpsman Robert Mills, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in Diego Garcia, administers the influenza vaccine August 9, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    This work, Diego Garcia Naval Health Clinic Allocates Influenza Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Influenza Vaccine
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

