Petty Officer 2nd class Hospital Corpsman Robert Mills, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in Diego Garcia, administers the influenza vaccine August 9, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 7960758 VIRIN: 230809-N-VD231-1035 Resolution: 4674x3270 Size: 422.6 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia Naval Health Clinic Allocates Influenza Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.