Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman AFMRA command chief, speak with Senior Airman Dametrius Greene, 374th Medical Group biomedical technician, about automated external defibrillator storage and medical machine maintenance during a facility tour of the 374th Medical Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. Harrell and Wortman visited Yokota to assess operations and understand the needs of the medical team.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7960755
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-AE827-1089
|Resolution:
|5781x3854
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
