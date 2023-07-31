USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota

Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman AFMRA command chief, speak with Senior Airman Dametrius Greene, 374th Medical Group biomedical technician, about automated external defibrillator storage and medical machine maintenance during a facility tour of the 374th Medical Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. Harrell and Wortman visited Yokota to assess operations and understand the needs of the medical team.

