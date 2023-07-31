USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota

Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, receives a briefing from Staff Sgt Victoria White, 374th Medical Group medical technician, and Master Sgt Stefan Langley, 374th MDG Urgent Care Center flight chief, about Yokota’s Urgent Care Center operations during a facility tour of the 374th Medical Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. Harrell visited Yokota to assess operations and understand the needs of the medical team.

