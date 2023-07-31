Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, receives a briefing from Staff Sgt Victoria White, 374th Medical Group medical technician, and Master Sgt Stefan Langley, 374th MDG Urgent Care Center flight chief, about Yokota’s Urgent Care Center operations during a facility tour of the 374th Medical Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. Harrell visited Yokota to assess operations and understand the needs of the medical team.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7960754
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-AE827-1013
|Resolution:
|7560x5040
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
