    USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota [Image 1 of 3]

    USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and the AFMRA leadership team receive an overview briefing about the 374th Medical Group during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. During his visit, Harrell stressed the importance of readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and praised the efforts of Team Yokota’s total-force medical team.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Medics
    374th MDG
    AFMRA

