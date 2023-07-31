Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and the AFMRA leadership team receive an overview briefing about the 374th Medical Group during a facility tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2023. During his visit, Harrell stressed the importance of readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and praised the efforts of Team Yokota’s total-force medical team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 03:32 Photo ID: 7960753 VIRIN: 230731-F-AE827-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.31 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.