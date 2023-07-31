5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery patching ceremony

U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery stand in formation during a patching ceremony Aug. 3 in Ansbach, Germany. The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade shoulder patch was placed on 5-4 ADA air defenders after the transfer of authority ceremony. 5-4 ADA was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

