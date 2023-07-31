U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery stand in formation during a patching ceremony Aug. 3 in Ansbach, Germany. The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade shoulder patch was placed on 5-4 ADA air defenders after the transfer of authority ceremony. 5-4 ADA was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 23:38
|Photo ID:
|7960569
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-JK865-1967
|Resolution:
|5121x7678
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery patching ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT