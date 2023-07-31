U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, leads 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery air defenders during a battalion after a transfer of authority ceremony Aug. 3 in Ansbach, Germany. On Aug. 2, the authority of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 23:11 Photo ID: 7960537 VIRIN: 230224-A-JK865-6940 Resolution: 3386x4752 Size: 4.57 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts a Battalion Run [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.