    5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts a Battalion Run [Image 4 of 10]

    5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment hosts a Battalion Run

    GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders assigned to 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment go on a battalion run after a transfer of authority ceremony Aug. 3 in Ansbach, Germany. On Aug. 2, the authority of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid).

