Staff Sgt. Chase Sykes, assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment, checks bicycles Aug. 8 on Camp Zama in advance of a “bicycle roundup” campaign that will begin Aug. 10 as a way to encourage bicycle and scooter owners on Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area to register their vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 21:01
|Photo ID:
|7960460
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-HP857-2650
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|700.96 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT