‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration

Staff Sgt. Chase Sykes, assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment, checks bicycles Aug. 8 on Camp Zama in advance of a “bicycle roundup” campaign that will begin Aug. 10 as a way to encourage bicycle and scooter owners on Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area to register their vehicles.

