Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration [Image 1 of 2]

    ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Chase Sykes, assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment, checks bicycles Aug. 8 on Camp Zama in advance of a “bicycle roundup” campaign that will begin Aug. 10 as a way to encourage bicycle and scooter owners on Camp Zama and Sagamihara Family Housing Area to register their vehicles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 21:01
    Photo ID: 7960460
    VIRIN: 230808-A-HP857-2650
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 700.96 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration
    ‘Bicycle roundup’ campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Bicycle roundup&rsquo; campaign to begin Aug. 10 to encourage cycle, scooter registration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    bicycle roundup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT