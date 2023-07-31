USA Women’s National Softball Team Participates in International Softball Game

Members of the USA women’s national softball team, have a team meeting during a USA – Japan international softball game at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2023. The USA women’s national softball team traveled to Japan to participate in a three-game all-star series with the Japan national team. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
