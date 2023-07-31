Maj. Gerard Farao,
Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni,
Communication Strategy and Operations OIC,
gerard.farao@usmc.mil,
DSN: 315-253-4646
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|7960451
|VIRIN:
|230804-M-DL962-3122
|Resolution:
|7259x4842
|Size:
|605.29 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USA Women’s National Softball Team Participates in International Softball Game [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT