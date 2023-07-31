Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USA Women’s National Softball Team Participates in International Softball Game [Image 12 of 22]

    USA Women’s National Softball Team Participates in International Softball Game

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the softball team are introduced during a USA – Japan international softball game at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2023. The USA women’s national softball team traveled to Japan to participate in a three-game all-star series with the Japan national team. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    This work, USA Women’s National Softball Team Participates in International Softball Game [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    international sports
    WBSC
    USA Softball team
    National Softball team
    International Women’s Softball

