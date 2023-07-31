Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour of Tripoli [Image 9 of 9]

    Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour of Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230807-N-ML799-1036 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 7, 2023) – Lt. Jorge Gutierrez, the ship’s assistant administration officer, right, and midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy pose for a photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a ship tour, Aug. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7960288
    VIRIN: 230807-N-ML799-1036
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 877.02 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour of Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    UNA

