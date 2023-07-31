Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour of Tripoli

230807-N-ML799-1030 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 7, 2023) – Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy pose for a photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a ship tour, Aug. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

