230807-N-ML799-1029 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 7, 2023) – Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy pose for a photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a ship tour, Aug. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7960286
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-ML799-1029
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|982.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour of Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT