Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day

A group of 436th Medical Group Airmen celebrate a goal scored during the wing sports day soccer tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

