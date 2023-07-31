A 436th Security Forces Squadron Airman observes a soccer match during the wing sports day soccer tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7960142
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-QD077-2751
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.4 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
