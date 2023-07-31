Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Dover Airmen compete in Sports Day

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 436th Security Forces Squadron Airman observes a soccer match during the wing sports day soccer tournament at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 4, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in various competitions including a 5K run and basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball tournaments. The base-wide event fostered teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps and physical conditioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    TAGS

    Soccer
    Dover AFB
    AMC
    Sports Day

