Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea

    RED SEA

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230807-N-ED646-1014- RED SEA (August 7, 2023) Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transits through the Red Sea, Aug. 7, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked (26th MEU SOC) Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, under the command and control of Task Force 51/5, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of operations, employed by U.S. Fifth Fleet to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 7960125
    VIRIN: 230807-N-ED646-1014
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea
    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea
    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea
    USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MARCENT
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #5thMEB
    #PHIBRON8
    #TF51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT