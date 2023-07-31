230806-N-ED646-1007- RED SEA (August 7, 2023) Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transits through the Red Sea, Aug. 7, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked (26th MEU SOC) Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, under the command and control of Task Force 51/5, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of operations, employed by U.S. Fifth Fleet to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 7960122 VIRIN: 230806-N-ED646-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.2 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Transits Red Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.