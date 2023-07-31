NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

230808-N-PI330-1019 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 8, 2023) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Mark Bernal, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), inspects the underside of a wrecker on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, August 8, 2023. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

