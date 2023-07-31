Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230808-N-PI330-1021 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 8, 2023) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Timothy Hendrickson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), pours oil into a 11,000 pound lift on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, August 8, 2023. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

