Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera walk up the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black-and-white)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 7959689 VIRIN: 230808-A-IW468-7256 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.97 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.