Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi, right obscured, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, left, and others view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 7959686 VIRIN: 230808-A-IW468-7221 Resolution: 5360x3573 Size: 8.13 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.