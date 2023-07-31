Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi, left, and others view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7959684
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-IW468-7199
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
